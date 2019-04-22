Bakersfield Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to seven shootings on Friday and Saturday in which nine people were shot — including three separate shootings within three hours on Saturday.
Eight of the shootings happened in metro Bakersfield; the other happened near Mettler, just east of Highway 99. One man died and the others suffered moderate and minor injuries.
The sheriff's department said it doesn't know of a connection between the cases or whether any are gang-related. Kern County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angela Monroe said historical data does show that crime increases with warmer weather but there is no way to know if that was a factor in these incidents.
Friday
The violence began with a homicide in southwest Bakersfield early Friday. At 1:54 a.m., Bakersfield police were sent to an apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue after getting a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.
The department said the man, later identified as Robert Raymond Dominguez Jr., 37, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after.
Just before 8 p.m., a man was shot during a fight in the parking lot of a marijuana shop in the 2200 block of South Chester Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and was in moderate condition, Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Less than three hours later, deputies learned of a shooting on Mt. Vernon Avenue just south of Niles Street that left three people with gunshot wounds. Two were hospitalized with moderate injuries and a third suffered graze wounds.
Saturday
On Saturday, three shootings happened between 4 and 7 p.m.
Just after 4 p.m., an adult male was shot in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue and was transported to the hospital.
Two hours later, around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a local hospital for a victim suffering gunshot wounds in an incident that happened at Sebastian and Wheeler Ridge roads.
Then, one hour later, a person was shot near Washington Street and Virginia Avenue. Moses Trejo, 22, was identified as the suspected shooter and is still at large.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
