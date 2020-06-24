It’s been nearly a year since David Marcus succumbed to cancer, but the popular “superfan” continues to make an impact on the Bakersfield community he loved.
Thanks to local fundraising efforts and several generous donations to the foundation that bears his name, paying for college got a little easier for a handful of local high school seniors.
Nine recent graduates were awarded $1,000 each as the first recipients of the David Marcus Thumbs Up Scholarship Foundation, established just a few months after Marcus’ death on June 28, 2019. The awards were hand-delivered to each student by the foundation members, a process that took five hours to complete.
“It’s great to see it come to fruition,” said Arlene Aninion, Marcus’ sister, who spearheaded the development of the foundation. “It started in September and then we gave our first (scholarships) in June, which is nine months. So it's just like carrying a baby. We went from nothing to having a child.
“It’s really is overwhelming because I know that my brother would love what we’re doing and he looks down giving us the thumbs up. To continue to be able to honor him is really something.”
The scholarship recipients feature students from several different high schools: Anna Haskell and Morell Kemp from Centennial, Frontier’s Brock Calvillo and Kayla Furgason, Nathaniel Deval from Independence, South High’s Jesse Arrendondo, Bleau Faz from Stockdale and West High’s Nathan Howard and Journey Williams.
“It’s just the fact that they also shared in David’s characteristics," Aninion said. "The inspiration (they provided), and that they helped other students. They persevered through issues that they had.”
Williams first met Marcus when Marcus came to speak to Williams' class at West. Marcus' visit made an impression on Williams, and he and four teammates returned the favor last year, visiting Marcus in the hospital.
“I was really ecstatic (when I received the scholarship),” said Williams, who will be attending Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks this fall. “We had a chance to visit with him in the hospital, which was nice, and to have a chance to receive a scholarship is great. A lot of my school is pretty much paid for, but I can really use the help and it's going to really help me out a lot.”
Marcus, 60, died after repeated battles with colon cancer. He was known throughout Kern County for his fandom of high school sports — particularly Centennial High School — and his positive attitude in the face of many challenges.
Developmentally disabled, Marcus’ nickname was Mr. Bakersfield, and he frequently posed for pictures by giving his signature double thumbs-up.
“My brother struggled for many, many years with everything in life,” Aninion said. “There were a lot of things thrown at him in his short 60 years. And he was able to share with kids that because he persevered, they can persevere. And hopefully this will help them get on the way to do just that.”
