Nine people were arrested and two juveniles were detained during ongoing protests in downtown Bakersfield Sunday night that continued past 2 a.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A BPD news release said the arrests were for various alleged offenses including assault with a deadly weapon for throwing rocks at officers, resisting and obstructing police and unlawful assembly.
The protestors initially marched from downtown Bakersfield to Martin Luther King Jr. Park on East California Avenue, where a rally was held. They then returned to the downtown area and later moved to the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street before returning to an area near the BPD headquarters on Truxtun Avenue near Chester Avenue.
Cars followed the group of protesters, blocking lanes in some cases, the news release said.
Officers eventually declared the protest unlawful and gave orders for the crowd disperse. Someone lit a firework and threw it at police, BPD said, but no injuries were reported.
A majority of the protestors left without incident but some remained and were arrested, police said. The two juveniles were released to their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.