Nighttime road closure set for California Avenue

A nighttime road closure is scheduled for both directions of California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The closure is slated for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night to remove k-rail, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.
Traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street if traveling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street heading east.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds the public schedules can change due to unforeseen conditions.