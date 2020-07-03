Expect nighttime lane closures next week.
Lane closures are scheduled for both directions of California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, a city news release said. One lane in each direction will remain open as work is done on roadway striping and a concrete barrier rail is installed.
On Tuesday, there will be closures in the southbound direction of Mohawk Street between the Westside Parkway and Truxtun Avenue as a temporary concrete barrier rail is removed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. At least one southbound lane will remain open during the work.
