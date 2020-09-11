Nighttime lane closures have been rescheduled for Sunday and Wednesday on State Route 99, between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue.
The road work, previously scheduled for last Thursday, will be in place so the project’s contractor can pave a new auxiliary lane for traffic traveling eastbound, the city of Bakersfield said in a news release.
The city said the two outside northbound lanes will be closed each night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. One northbound lane and the northbound State Route 99-to-eastbound State Route 58 connector will remain open during paving operations, the city stated.
Construction schedules may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the news release added.
