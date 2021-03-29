Nighttime closures scheduled for intersection of Stockdale Highway, North Stine Road

Tentative nighttime road closures are scheduled for the intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road this week.
The closures will be implemented through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the closure is necessary for falsework erection in the area.
The news release stated that residents can detour around the work zone and enter or exit the neighborhood by using McDonald Way or Real Road.
All other traffic will be re-routed by using Wible Road and California Avenue.