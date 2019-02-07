Nighttime closures for both the northbound and southbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp have been scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures are needed for bridge work and will not impact westbound traffic, according to TRIP.
