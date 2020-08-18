The city of Bakersfield has announced nighttime closures for freeway lanes and ramps, along with California Avenue.
The connector ramp from northbound Highway 99 to Highway 58 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday in order to restripe the roadway in advance of construction. During the closure, traffic will continue north to the California Avenue exit and then return southbound on Highway 99 before connecting with eastbound Highway 58.
Nighttime closures have also been scheduled for southbound Highway 99 between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue from Sunday through Aug. 27. The two outside lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on those dates while the contractor clears the slope in the area.
California Avenue will experience a nighttime lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, impacting all eastbound lanes between Marella Way and Easton Drive. The closure is needed to grade falsework for the future Centennial Corridor bridge crossing.
Motorists can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue to detour around the work area.
