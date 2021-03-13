Nighttime closure slated for California Avenue

California Avenue will be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and Marella Way from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for bridge work, according to a city of Bakersfield information memo.
The closure is needed to lower into position the bridge that will carry eastbound traffic on the Centennial Corridor freeway.
During the closure, traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street if traveling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street if traveling east.
The schedule could change due to unforeseen circumstances.