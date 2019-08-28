Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for northbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue, Sept. 3-4, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The lane closures are expected to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, according to a TRIP news release.
Temporary concrete barrier rail will be set along the inside and outside northbound lanes. Only one lane will be closed at a time and all three lanes will be open to traffic in time for the morning commute, according to the news release.
