Road closures on Highway 58 and various on- and off-ramps will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Closures may be in effect at the following locations:
- Outside westbound lane on Highway 58 between Cottonwood Road and H Street,
- Westbound Highway 58/Union Avenue on-ramp,
- Westbound Highway 58/Chester Avenue off-ramp,
- Two outside eastbound lanes on Highway 58 between Hughes Lane and Cottonwood Road,
- Eastbound Highway 58/Union Avenue off-ramp,
- Eastbound Highway 58/Cottonwood Road off-ramp
For more information visit TRIP website at www.BakersfieldFreeways.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.