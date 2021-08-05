Nighttime closure at Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road Aug. 12

A evening closure has been scheduled for the intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road. This intersection will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from August 10 through the evening of August 12.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. The intersection improvement is part of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.