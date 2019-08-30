The northbound Highway 99 connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to project coordinators. The closures are needed to place concrete for the approach slabs at the new connector ramp bridge.
Northbound motorists will need to exit the freeway at Ming Avenue to access eastbound Highway 58. The detour route will follow Ming Avenue to northbound H Street, where motorists can enter eastbound State Route 58 at the H Street interchange.
