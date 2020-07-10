Night work construction on Brundage Lane, from Washington Street to Oswell Street, will begin Monday, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
Crews will be working on the roadway Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., July 13 through July 31. The city said roadwork will result in traffic delays. Drivers are advised to use caution when in the area, take alternate routes, or allow extra time when traveling through the area. Road closures are also planned during the reconstruction of the Mount Vernon Drive and Oswell Street intersections.
Detours and alternate routes will be provided during this portion of the project, which is expected to be completed by late August.
