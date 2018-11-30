Night time lane and ramp closures are scheduled for State Route 99 on Monday.
The closures will include:
-- Both northbound and southbound lanes on State Route 99, between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue;
-- Northbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58 connector ramp;
-- Southbound State Route 99 on-ramp from Real Road;
-- Westbound State Route 58 to southbound State Route 99 on-ramp.
Contractors plan to close the first lane on SR 99 at 7 p.m. The additional lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Only one lane will be available in each direction of the freeway.
During the closures, traffic from northbound SR 99 should continue north, exit at California Avenue, then return through the southbound SR 99 to access eastbound SR 58.
Traffic on westbound SR 58 will exit at Real Road and drive south to Ming Avenue to access southbound SR 99.
Motorists who enter southbound SR 99 from Real Road will need to use the Ming Avenue on-ramp.
Closures will be used to remove an overhead sign structure, restripe freeway lanes and to place temporary concrete barrier rail on northbound SR 99.
Make sure to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment while driving through the area.
