A Night of Celebration will take place Friday at Arvin High School to remember Larry Hallum, a beloved educator who dedicated more than six decades to teaching, coaching, mentoring and inspiring students.
Hallum, 79, died April 22 from injuries he sustained in a Feb. 15 suspected DUI crash in southwest Bakersfield. A suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in Hallum's death.
He was an Arvin Bear through and through, graduating from the school, going off to college at the University of Oklahoma, serving in the U.S. Army during the height of combat operations in the Vietnam War, and returning to his alma mater to teach government, civics, U.S. history, geography and economics to generations of students and coach tennis and football.
Hallum worked with the Mock Trial, Academic Decathlon and We the People teams. In retirement, he remained a fixture at Arvin High, infusing his knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, government, precedent-setting court cases and history into the winning We the People teams. Hallum was the head coach for 17 years and then volunteered for 20 years.
He also worked with the Alumni Association to raise money for scholarships.
Plans for the night at the school, 900 Varsity Road, are:
• 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium – Opening remarks and guest speakers
• 6:35 p.m. in the library – Dedication and unveiling ceremony. The Kern High School District Board of Trustees in June approved naming the library after Hallum, who spent countless hours there coaching We the People teams.
• 7:15 p.m. – Football field celebration