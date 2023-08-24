A Night of Celebration will take place Friday at Arvin High School to remember Larry Hallum, a beloved educator who dedicated more than six decades to teaching, coaching, mentoring and inspiring students.

Hallum, 79, died April 22 from injuries he sustained in a Feb. 15 suspected DUI crash in southwest Bakersfield. A suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in Hallum's death.