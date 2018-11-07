Night closures for the westbound Truxtun Avenue and Westbound Parkway on-ramp have been scheduled for November 13 through November 15.
The ramp will be closed between 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.
During the ramp closure westbound motorists will need to enter the Westside Parkway from Mohawk Street.
The closure will allow for work on the falsework located above the on-ramp.
The ramp will re-open for the morning commutes.
Construction may be postpone and reschedule without notice.
Stay alert and watch for construction workers and equipment while passing through the construction zone.
