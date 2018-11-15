Truxtun Avenue is scheduled to be closed to all traffic in the area of the Westside Parkway on and off ramps on Sunday through Tuesday and Nov 26 through Nov. 29.
The closures are schedule from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. so work crews can set falsework above the roadway for new overcrossings.
The closures will affect traffic in both directions. The eastbound off-ramp from Westside Parkway will also be closed. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Mohawk Street. The westbound on ramp, that was scheduled for night closures next week will be open.
Construction may be reschedule or postponed without notice. Stay alert and watch out for construction workers and equipment.
