A night lane and ramp closure for northbound Highway 99 will start Tuesday, Jan. 22, and go through Thursday, Jan. 24, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Temporary concrete barrier rail will be placed by contractors for the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements Project.
That will require the closure of the outside northbound travel lanes and the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp, according to TRIP.
The closure for the northbound lane on Highway 99 will begin at 9 p.m. and it will reopen at 5 a.m.
The connector ramp will close at 11 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m., according to TRIP.
Two lanes on northbound Highway 99 will remain open to traffic while construction is underway, according to TRIP.
