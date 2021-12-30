Nicole Parra switches candidacy from Congress to state Senate

Former state Assemblywoman Nicole Parra has switched her candidacy from Congress to the state Senate.
On Wednesday, she announced she planned on running for the 16th Senate District, which encompasses much of Bakersfield, northwest Kern County and parts of Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties. Most of the area is currently represented by Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, but redistricting has altered political boundaries, splitting Hurtado’s district in two.
Hurtado now plans to run in the district in which she lives, the 14th District, leaving the 16th District with no incumbent.
Parra had previously planned on running for Congress against David Valadao, R-Hanford. But she said once she learned of Hurtado’s choice, she decided to switch to the state Senate, an area she knows well from her time in the Assembly.
“I was 100 percent ready to run for Congress, but when that Senate seat opened up — and I have a good eight years left — I know I could make an immediate impact,” she said, referring to the eight-year term limit in the Senate. “I already have a lot of good bill ideas in my head, things that we can work on with different state agencies.”
Parra will rely on many years of political experience in her campaign. The daughter of former Kern County Supervisor Pete Parra, Nicole was first elected to the state Assembly in 2002, serving until 2008. Cal State Bakersfield hired her as an adjunct professor of government and politics in 2014. Shortly afterward, she served as the campaign manager for Kern Community College District’s Measure J, a $502.6 million bond measure meant to improve the local community college campus.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” she said. “I am so honored and also ready to put my resume out there as somebody who has run before.”
The website for Parra’s previous congressional campaign says she works as a government affairs manager for Marathon Petroleum Corp.
She said she supports a transition toward more renewable fuel sources while ensuring the industries that provide valuable jobs to Central Valley residents aren’t wiped out.
“I will challenge the industry to continue to do what they are doing, transitioning and doing the right thing, by investing in these innovative technologies. And I will continue to support their efforts, while at the same time making sure that our communities are safe and the environment are safe,” she said. “I find myself right in the middle. I work for no one, but the valley.”
She had to move 1 mile into downtown Bakersfield to live within the district. Despite the altered political map, Parra says little has changed.
"It’s the same people in the Central Valley," she said. "They care about good schools. They want to feel safe at home, and they want opportunity to do what they want to do. And that’s what government should provide, the tools to help people get where they need to be."
No other challengers have yet announced for the district, which was just revealed in mid-December.
The primary will take place in June.