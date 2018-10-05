The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is reminding state residents that Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday and runs through next Saturday.
“As we approach Fire Prevention Week, now is the time to take a look around your home and see where your hidden hazards are,” Chief Dennis Mathisen, California State Fire Marshal said in a statement. “That means go room by room, and really look closely at where you have items placed, stored, and plugged in. We all can do a better job of reducing our risks by being more fire aware and creating a potentially life-saving escape plan and then practicing it.”
The department requests homeowners check their smoke alarms and plan an escape route in case of a fire.
Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires during the winter months, the department said. Anything that could burn should be kept three feet away from the equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.