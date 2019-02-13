In one month, Parker Chamberlin will learn whether he'll be set free after serving 18 years in custody for the grisly murder of his mother.
The final witness testified Wednesday at his resentencing hearing, which has stretched over three days. Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush said he will issue a ruling March 13.
Chamberlin was 15 at the time of the 2001 slaying of his mother, Tori Lynn Knapp, 40.
State prison officials last year recommended the 33-year-old Chamberlin for resentencing and possible release based on his good performance while in custody. He was remanded to Kern County in advance of the past week's hearing in which counselors, relatives and the lead detective on the case have testified.
Some said he's ready to rejoin society. Others have said he deserves to remain behind bars.
Bush said Wednesday he's going to give prosecutor Nick Lackie and Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang, Chamberlin's attorney, two weeks to file documents arguing their position. They'll then have a week to respond in writing to each other's argument.
And then a week a later comes Bush's ruling. He said in court Wednesday he's not sure yet what he's going to do.
"There are no easy answers, no right answers, but I'll have a ruling March 13 at 1:30," he said.
The only witness to testify Wednesday was Don Krueger, currently a District Attorney's office investigator who served 30 years in the Bakersfield Police Department. He was the lead investigator in Knapp's killing.
Krueger testified that during his years in the BPD homicide unit he was called to the scene of more than 30 killings. Knapp's bedroom, where she was stabbed 35 times, was one of the top two most gruesome scenes he investigated, he said.
The other, Krueger said, was the house where Vincent Brothers murdered his his wife, Joanie Harper; their three children, Marques, Lyndsey and Marshall; and Joanie Harper's mother, Earnestine.
Krueger testified Knapp's bed, where she was attacked, was covered in blood. Blood spattered the ceiling and walls.
Knapp's nude body lay north of the bed. She had numerous cuts and stab wounds all over her body, Krueger testified, especially to her head and face and her lower abdomen. She was partially disemboweled.
Chamberlin was twice interviewed that morning by Krueger and another detective. He at first told detectives he had encountered an intruder attacking his mother.
The deep cut to Chamberlin's right palm? He said he suffered that injury while defending himself against the man. He said he chased the killer, but the man got away.
Krueger testified Chamberlin provided very detailed descriptions of what happened and of the assailant, including height, clothing and the way he ran.
But it was all a lie. The timeline provided by Chamberlin didn't add up, and they confronted him with the inaccuracies of his statement.
They asked point blank if he killed his mother. Chamberlin confessed he was the killer.
He injured his hand while stabbing her to death. The knife had become so wet with blood as he repeatedly plunged it into her that his hand slipped from the handle and onto the blade.
A jury convicted Chamberlin of first-degree murder the following year.
Chamberlin testified Monday he has changed significantly in the past 18 years. At the time of the killing, he said, his identity was based solely on the opinion of others; nothing about him was "authentic." He allowed outside pressures to make him feel boxed in.
Now his identity is guided by values like love, compassion and integrity, he testified. He said if released his paternal grandmother has offered to let him live in her home, and he would try to counsel young people experiencing difficulties.
