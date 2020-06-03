It's the oldest cliche in publishing but it held true for Frank Wallace "Wally" Reed.
"Ink in the veins," said his widow, Janet Grimes Reed, who for decades worked with the fourth-generation newspaperman at their Bakersfield-based chain of five local publications stretching from Arvin to Wasco to Delano.
His family said Reed died Sunday at age 90 from complications related to injuries he suffered during a fall.
Reed loved ocean cruises, his family said, and flying his Cessna 210 to cities up and down the state to pick up his kids arriving from out of state. He also loved the newspaper business.
He would leave for work at 5 a.m. and sometimes didn't return until 2 a.m., Janet said.
He didn't write much but loved the physical side of the business, she said — the physical and somewhat dangerous labor of working with presses and hot lead.
"He just loved it," she said.
The Reeds' history in newspaper publishing can be traced to Dr. Francis Barion Reed's purchase of a Peru, Nev. newspaper, the Peru Herald. Their debut in Kern County publishing came two years after they moved from Nebraska, with the 1941 purchase of the Arvin Tiller by Reed's father.
Reed started in the family business at age 11. He helped operate the presses for newspaper and other commercial jobs.
After taking full ownership in 1973 of the Tiller and another family property, the Lamont Reporter, he started buying up other papers. By 1982, ReedPrint Inc. published the Tiller, the Reporter, the Shafter Press, the Wasco Tribune and the Delano Record.
Two of his sons followed him into the industry. One worked in production at USA Today. Another spent 38 years at the Wall Street Journal.
For 72 years Reed was married to Janet; the couple had four children. He lived to see nine great-grandchildren.
His son Bill said Reed was a big fan of traveling and visited destinations around the world. He also adored flying his plane. But he said one thing stood out about the lifelong newspaperman.
"He had a tremendous work ethic,” Bill said.
Wally Reed is survived by Janet; Bill and his wife, Vicky of Windermere, Fla; daughter Marta Reed and husband Curtis Harms of Bakersfield; son Robert Reed of Bakersfield; six grandchildren: Noelle Reed Marion and husband Todd of South Hadley, Mass.; Stefani Reed Baker and husband Robert of France; Jason Reed of California; Tamarra Harms and husband Josh Beaulieu of Bakersfield; Addison Reed of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tanner Reed Cervantes and husband Michael of Texas. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Gerry and his son Donald.
Services have been scheduled for Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. A visitation is set for 1 to 2 p.m. and a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Celebration of Life Center.
