Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW

20220804-bc-DelanoMarch

Flags bearing the logo of the United Farm Workers labor union wave in the wind Aug. 3 as community members gathered at the historic Forty Acres in Delano before beginning a march to Sacramento to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature on a bill making it easier for farmworkers to unionize.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.

Farm groups have decried the law as inviting worker-bullying by the union, and even Gov. Gavin Newsom had faulted the bill after vetoing similar legislation last year. He ultimately conditioned his signature Wednesday on an agreement that certain changes be added next year to protect voting integrity.

