Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget makes some headway on his goal of making transitional kindergarten accessible to all 4-year-olds in the state by providing relief to school districts.
The budget includes $250 million to provide grants to local educational agencies that offer early access to TK to help them cover up-front costs associated with expanding their TK programs. Additionally, the budget includes $50 million for teacher preparation as well as $200 million for school districts to construct and retrofit existing facilities.
TK is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program and is available to all children who turn 5 on or between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, according to the governor's budget. Many educational agencies currently offer TK to children who turn 5 after Dec. 2; however, these educational agencies do not receive state funding for these students until they turn 5.
The proposal brings good news to local school districts that have been wanting to add more TK offerings, according to Megan Gretona, manager of School Readiness for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. All Kern County elementary school districts must offer TK courses, but the number of TK programs offered varies depending on enrollment numbers within each district.
"The governor’s focus on early learning and expanding preschool and TK programs strengthens the support and educational infrastructure that we can offer to better serve the needs of children and families within the community," Gretona said about the proposed budget.
The McFarland Unified School District has worked on developing its current TK offerings for the past two years, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said. The TK programs have given many a "head start" socially and academically, making the send-off to kindergarten easier.
"By getting them in at 4 1/2, we can work through a lot of the social pieces, starting to expose them to print components, literacy, things of that nature so that they’re stronger going into kindergarten," Resendez said.
There are three TK classes running at the district this year, each with around 25 students enrolled, with a waitlist at each site. Teachers focus on socialization aspects and getting students more comfortable being in a classroom. There is also a heavy literacy component, explained Resendez, to get students reading up to grade level as quickly as possible. If they’re not reading on grade level by third grade, he said it is "exponentially more difficult" to get them caught up.
TK also allows for schools to identify students who require greater needs before they enter kindergarten. According to TK California, one out of every four kindergarten students in California can benefit from a TK program.
There was limited funding available previously for the district to pursue TK, Resendez said, but "we did it because we felt we had a moral obligation to get these kids a head start." With the possibility of additional funding being made available by the governor, there's the potential to allow the district to increase the number of TK classes it can offer to local families, which would help decrease the number of students on the waitlists.
At the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, there are approximately 19 TK classes — one at every elementary school site — with around 360 students enrolled, according to Brandie Dye, assistant superintendent of instructional services. The district has the capacity for approximately 500 TK students.
Dye said the proposal from Sacramento is welcoming, adding "it's always good news when state officials support educational programs," which means districts can serve all students in an equitable learning environment.
Because TK classes are currently offered at every elementary school site and are not at capacity, no plans were provided about potentially expanding the district's programs. However, if enrollment created a need to expand these programs, Dye said "we would certainly want to provide access to all students eligible for TK."
According to the governor's budget, the state has invested approximately $400 million ongoing to expand early education and child care since 2019.