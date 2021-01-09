Climate change priorities spelled out in Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget plan have drawn criticism he's still not doing enough — and conversely, that he's again doing too much — to restrain California oil production.
The 2021-22 state budget he introduced Friday proposes $4.8 million to hire 26 oil regulators as part of a drive to tighten oversight and complement the state's drive toward a lower-carbon economy.
To the state's Kern-centric oil industry, the proposal is counterproductive and economically harmful. Soon after Newsom released his plan, a top industry official noted the size and scope of California oil regulation has ballooned in recent years and the state has had trouble filling positions.
Anti-oil environmental groups wanted more. Some called for direct action to wean the state off oil production while also supporting the families whose jobs depend on it.
Greenpeace US suggested setting aside state money to remediate wells as a way of cleaning the environment and supporting employment at the same time, an idea put forward within the industry locally.
Newsom's budget proposal is the latest skirmish in the struggle between California's desire to lead the nation's battle against climate change, and the state oil industry's fight for survival.
The governor has raised regulatory standards since taking office and set ambitious decarbonization targets. But with 2020's passing, he is late in delivering a promised plan for winding down in-state oil production without devastating communities like Kern that depend on petroleum production for jobs and tax revenues that pay for government services.
‘DRIVING A TRANSITION’
California's most senior oil regulator, Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot, put the $4.8 million proposal — the budget's only oil-related item — in the context of efforts to modernize the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which would receive the new positions.
"I think we recognize that we're driving a transition to a low-carbon economy with less reliance on fossil fuels," he told reporters in a conference call Friday. "Our goal is to strengthen regulatory oversight."
Crowfoot added the positions would serve to reduce the state's potential financial liability for orphaned wells and improve data collection and transparency.
The state budget outlines a variety of measures to address climate change. Besides prioritizing efforts to combat wildfires, Newsom called for spending $1.5 billion to make sure vehicles run on clean fuels, essentially targeting demand for petroleum.
‘ROOT CAUSE’
Some environmental activists said he should more aggressively attack local supply.
"Gov. Newsom's budget haphazardly throws money at wildfire mitigation without addressing the root cause of the problem: fossil fuels," said Alexandra Nagy, California director for Food & Water Watch.
Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles, said the governor should seize the pandemic recovery as an opportunity to "build back better and build back fossil-free while supporting working families and communities of color."
Greenpeace US Senior Climate Campaigner Caroline Henderson said California could clean up toxic pollution and create good jobs for laid-off oil workers by remediating oil wells.
"By investing in job-creation programs that speed up our transition off fossil fuels," she said in a news release, "Gov. Newsom can make California more resilient for future crises and support working families with good union jobs and strong pathways to long-term careers.”
‘UNFATHOMABLE’
The CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association, Rock Zierman, criticized the proposal to hire new regulators, saying by email CalGEM has vacant positions despite Newsom's previous plan to bulk up the agency's ranks.
He questioned the wisdom of cracking down on in-state oil production, which he said only benefits foreign producers who don't abide by California's strict environmental standards.
"At a time when the state’s budget is impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic," he wrote, "it is unfathomable why anti-oil extremists would want to take away even more Central Valley jobs."
‘CAUTIOUS RECEPTION’
Members of Kern's Sacramento delegation reacted with skepticism to Newsom's proposal to add positions at CalGEM.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said at an economically difficult time like this the state should be promoting energy independence by boosting local production "and allowing our essential industries to hire and create more jobs."
"There is no indication that these additional regulators will help advance that cause," he said in an email Friday.
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, said he'll consider the governor's request.
"If departments are asking to increase their staff and operations," he said in an email, "they will need to justify to the Legislature and the taxpayers how they are increasing efficiency and putting those resources to use in ways that benefit all Californians.”