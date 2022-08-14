 Skip to main content
Newsom urges lawmakers on climate change targets

20220815-bc-newsomgoals.PNG

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing the Legislature to adopt new interim goals for clean electricity. The Sacramento Cogeneration 3 power plant is shown.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters

Ramping up goals for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100% clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells.

Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board that would govern controversial projects that would remove carbon dioxide from the air and sequester it underground.

