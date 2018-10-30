Seeking to help sweep the blue wave over Bakersfield, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom stopped by Bakersfield briefly on Tuesday evening to stump for candidates Melissa Hurtado and TJ Cox.
Newsom is facing off against Republican John Cox, a businessman from San Diego, for state governor.
He leads most polls, according to the website fivethirtyeight.com, and gave a speech at the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Central Labor Council in an effort to fire up Democratic volunteers in the final days of the campaign season.
At stake is his own election to governor of California as well as a potential Democratic takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Newsom made it clear that he hoped TJ Cox, who is running for the 21st Congressional District against David Valadao, would be among the Democrats to take a seat from a Republican incumbent.
“Let’s not wake up on Nov. 7, blurry-eyed, and pick up the morning newspaper and read that we got 22 seats back in Congress and we ran one short,” Newsom said. “Let’s not dream of regretting. Let’s do everything in our power to get TJ back to Washington D.C.”
An agitator yelled "you're full of crap," to Newsom repeatedly before being removed from the hall. The outburst did not ruffle the lieutenant governor.
Newsom’s challenger, John Cox, is aiming to spoil Newsom’s party on Election Day. He will be making several stops throughout the Central Valley in the coming week, including Bakersfield.
Cox has run on the platform of getting the state’s cost of living under control.
For his part, Newsom said at the event that housing affordability and homelessness were among his biggest priorities.
TJ Cox, an engineer and small businessman from Fresno, also kept the theme of bringing change back to the nation’s capital.
“We are going to bring the decency, and the integrity, and the common sense of the people back to out congress,” he said.
Hurtado, a Sanger city councilwoman running for the state’s 14th Senate District against Hanford Republican Andy Vidak, introduced Cox to the crowd.
She hopes to swing the State Senate even more blue.
“We need people that can get things done,” she said during her speech. “Because we are tired of the status quo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.