Newsom signs Hurtado bill exempting 2 tribal gaming agreements from environmental review

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill introduced by state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, that would exempt certain tribal gaming projects from review under the California Environmental Quality Act.
Senate Bill 900, co-authored by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, ratifies gaming compacts between the state and two groups: the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe and the Middletown Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians.
SB 900 does this partly by classifying the two compacts as non-projects for the purposes of CEQA, which ordinarily requires that developments undergo detailed environmental reviews that can invite intense public scrutiny.
A news release from Hurtado's office made no mention of the CEQA exemption and instead focused on the two compacts' economic and community benefits.
“For decades the Tachi Yokut Tribe has been a valuable partner in the Kings County Community,” Hurtado said in the release. “The tribe provides scholarship assistance, job training and adult education programs, health and welfare assistance and other social services. I am pleased that the Tachi Yokut Tribe will receive the recognition they deserve.”
In the release, the Tachi Yokut tribe's chairman, Leo Sisco, thanked Hurtado, who is running for California's 16th Senate District seat.
“On behalf of the Tachi Yokut Tribe, I would like to thank both Gov. Newsom and Sen. Hurtado for leading the effort to pass our tribal-state gaming compact,” Sisco stated. “We are pleased to continue our role as a positive economic force in the local community while maintaining the important opportunities and resources for our members, many of which are made possible by our gaming enterprise.”