Newsom signs Grove bill requiring assessment of satellite medical clinics near veterans' housing

Shannon Grove

Army veteran and state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, waves the flag in this file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill by a local state senator aimed at providing better health care for veterans through requiring state-run housing for veterans to assess the need for a satellite medical clinic around their facility.

Senate Bill 1195, authored by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, requires the California Department of Veterans Affairs to determine potentially placing a satellite medical clinic near their housing units for veterans as part of its five-year review of its facilities. The state department is mandated by law to reassess its facilities every five years to determine their needs, according to the bills.

