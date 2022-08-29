Newsom signs Grove bill requiring assessment of satellite medical clinics near veterans' housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill by a local state senator aimed at providing better health care for veterans through requiring state-run housing for veterans to assess the need for a satellite medical clinic around their facility.
Senate Bill 1195, authored by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, requires the California Department of Veterans Affairs to determine potentially placing a satellite medical clinic near their housing units for veterans as part of its five-year review of its facilities. The state department is mandated by law to reassess its facilities every five years to determine their needs, according to the bills.
The clinics must be within a 30-minute drive of a veteran residence to provide services to occupants of that home and nonresidents as well.
“Since the founding of our nation, we have relied on the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom,” said Sen. Shannon Grove in a statement Friday when the bill was signed. “When our veterans return home, we want to make sure that critical treatments and mental health services are accessible.”
The bill becomes effective Jan. 1.
Veterans homes offer affordable long-term care to senior and disabled veterans and their spouses. There are eight facilities across the state, including in Fresno, but none in Kern County.
The state department indicated its support for the bill in a statement Monday.
“CalVet has long worked with the (Veterans Administration) to improve the health care of the residents living in our homes and in the surrounding communities,” Thora Chavez, a spokeswoman for the state department, wrote in an email. “As mentioned in CalVet's 2020 Veterans Homes Master Plan, the department is supportive of any efforts to further improve care, including the expansion of VA telemedicine and the expansion of VA outpatient clinics.”