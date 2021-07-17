Newsom signs Fong's legislation to prevent profit off DMV information

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law legislation by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, that is to ensure taxpayers' personal information isn't for sale by removing "sell" language at the DMV from the Vehicle Code.
“The governor signing my bill, AB 398, into law ensures the public that their DMV records are protected from being sold,” Fong said in a statement. “This bill works to rebuild trust with the customers the DMV serves by making sure the selling of taxpayers’ personal information will never happen.”
Assembly Bill 398 prohibits DMV from charging individuals or organizations an amount that exceeds the actual cost of the service, a news release from Fong's office said.