Newsom signs bill to create Kern redistricting commission, stripping power from county supervisors

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill authored by Assemblyman Rudy Salas creating a county redistricting commission.
Assembly Bill 2494 creates a 14-member committee whose political party affiliations will be proportional to the number of voters registered with each political party in Kern County as determined by their registration at the most recent statewide election.
Commissioners must also meet the following qualifications: county residency, registration in Kern with a consistent political preference for five years prior to appointment, and a record of voting in at least one of the last three statewide elections immediately prior to applying to join the commission.
Applicants also cannot be a candidate, an employee of an elected official or candidate, a worker for a political party or a registered lobbyist.
The county elections office will select 60 of the most qualified applicants before making their names public within 30 days. The county auditor-controller will conduct a random drawing to select five people according to their districts, then select three more people without respect to their district.
These eight people will then select six more people to the commission.
Salas, D-Bakersfield, said in a news release the bill brings transparency and protects taxpayers whose money could be wasted if maps are later found to be unconstitutional.
In 2016, the Kern County Board of Supervisors was sued by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which successfully alleged the county's 2011 maps disenfranchised Latino voters.
“This bill is a continuation of my work to safeguard our free and fair elections,” Salas said in the news release. “Kern County voters will be empowered to draw fair districts that reflect their own communities and remove the practice of supervisors dividing up communities for their own political gain.”
The board has formally opposed the bill. Ally Soper, the county’s chief communications officer, referred all questions to county supervisors. District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner, now serving as chairman of the board, did not respond Monday to a request for comment.
The board wrote a letter to legislators Aug. 13 that was critical of the bill.
“It is disturbing that a redistricting process mandated by the state Legislature, on the supposed basis of impartiality and fairness, requires a partisan commission to draw district boundaries for non-partisan supervisorial districts, injects state edicts into local governance in a manner that seems to favor members of its own governing body in seeking local political office, and disenfranchises communities by stripping them of their community identity,” the letter stated.