 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newsom signs bill to create Kern redistricting commission, stripping power from county supervisors

Rudy_Salas.jpg

Rudy Salas

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill authored by Assemblyman Rudy Salas creating a county redistricting commission.

Assembly Bill 2494 creates a 14-member committee whose political party affiliations will be proportional to the number of voters registered with each political party in Kern County as determined by their registration at the most recent statewide election.

Coronavirus Cases