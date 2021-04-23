Newsom orders end to fracking in California by 2024, work toward phasing out all in-state oil production by 2045

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order Friday phasing out fracking in California by 2024, taking executive action on a priority he unsuccessfully delegated to the state Legislature last fall.
Friday's order additionally calls for the California Air Resources Board to look at ways to end all in-state oil production "by no later than 2045."
“The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day,” Governor Newsom said in a noon news release. “As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.”
Environmental and environmental-justice groups, which were expecting the order to arrive Thursday, on Earth Day, had called for phasing out fracking sooner than the governor's timetable.
Newsom's executive order is certain to upset California's Kern-centric oil industry, which has asserted the state has no right to phase out the controversial practice also known as hydraulic fracturing.
The decades-old practice, responsible for as much as a tenth of the state's oil production, injects water, sand and sometimes toxic chemicals deep underground to break open petroleum reservoirs.
Environmental groups say the technique risks polluting water aquifers and increases air pollution. Oil companies insist the practice is done safely and that there is no evidence of water contamination in California due to fracking.
The order comes more than seven years after California passed its first law specific to fracking. That law, 2013's Senate Bill 4, put in place several measures to protect aquifers and monitor oilfields for seismic activity and aquifer pollution.
Last week a committee of the state Senate rejected Senate Bill 467, which would have phased out fracking and several oilfield practices commonly used in Kern County by 2024. The bill also would have created a roughly half-mile buffer zone around petroleum operations.
The governor's office did not immediately reply to a series of questions regarding the order.
