Newsom offers $50K reward for information in murder of Jessica Martinez

Jessica Martinez

Jessica Martinez in 1990

 Contributed photo

The murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez in 1990 after she went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex deeply impacted the community.

Eleven days after Jessica went missing, her body was found 10 miles away in a field.

