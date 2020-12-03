Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new regional stay-at-home order is expected to be issued within the next week due to rising levels of COVID-19.
In a press conference, Newsom said protecting hospital capacity, particularly in intensive care units, was the reason behind implementing the new order.
“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed," he said. "If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost.”
Under the new rules, California is split into five regions. If ICU capacity slips below 15% within the region, new restrictions will be enacted on businesses and social activity.
Kern County is in the San Joaquin Valley region, which is expected to fall beneath 15% capacity as early as Friday or Saturday, along with three other regions. Only the Bay Area region is expected to last until mid-December.
The new stay-at-home order will last for three weeks, and will force certain businesses that have been allowed to remain open to close, and restaurants will need to convert back to take-out and delivery.
Barbershops, hair salons and personal care services will need to shut down again. Bars and wineries will also need to close if they have reopened.
Schools that have been given waivers, however, will be allowed to continue operating.
This story will be updated.