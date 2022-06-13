Newsom names Bakersfield man to state's Board of Registered Nursing

Gov. Gavin Newsom named Roi David Lollar, 55, of Bakersfield, to the Board of Registered Nursing.
Lollar has been a theater and English teacher at the Kern High School District since 2006. He held several positions at the Delano Joint Union High School District from 2004 to 2006, including drama and English teacher, certificated intern contract adviser, drama club director and Performing Arts Department teacher.
Lollar was a graduate teaching assistant at the Fine Arts Department of the University of Illinois from 1992 to 1994. He was a talent agent assistant at International Creative Management from 2000 to 2003. Lollar is a member of the Kern High School Teachers Association and the National Education Association's Task Force on the Future of Assessments. He earned a master of fine arts degree from the University of Illinois. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lollar is a Democrat.