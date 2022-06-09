Newsom lays out plans for methane-detecting satellites after 9 more leaky wells come to light

Gov. Gavin Newsom punctuated the discovery of nine more leaky oil wells in Bakersfield during the past week — 30 have now been confirmed in the city since mid-May — with an announcement Thursday that California will deploy satellites to detect methane emissions from sources including oil and gas infrastructure.
Newsom told leaders gathered in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas that the state will spend $100 million building a satellite network capable of providing real-time data using hyperspectral technology for pinpointing leaks responsible for more than 40 percent of global methane emissions.
"These satellites will be critical for California regulators to hold polluters accountable, and the rest of the world will benefit as well from transparent and timely access to data on leaks when they occur," the governor's office said in a news release Thursday.
Citing California's goal of cutting in-state methane releases by 40 percent by 2030, the release noted his administration aims to spend an additional $200 million remediating idle oil wells such as those found to have been leaking locally.
Newsom's address came two days after the California Geologic Energy Management Division reported its latest discovery of a pair of wells leaking in Bakersfield, and five days after it disclosed having found seven wells emitting methane in the city.
A CalGEM spokesman said Thursday all of those wells were found to have been releasing the gas in concentrations of at least 50,000 parts per million, which is the maximum measurable using technology available on site. He added that some of them contained methane under high pressure, though no data has been released stating how high.
All but one of those nine wells are located north of Highway 178 in the vicinity of Morning Drive. The other is on the periphery of downtown Bakersfield, just north of California Avenue west of Del Rey Court. Only one other neighborhood has recently been identified by CalGEM as hosting leaky wells: the vicinity of 216 Durham Court, northeast of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway.
At least five oil field operators' wells have been listed as leaking methane unchecked for an indeterminate period. Several have responded to emergency orders to begin properly plugging the wells; others have appealed such orders.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that can also present health and safety risks, though there is no indication any of the leaks discovered recently have allowed the gas to accumulate in a way that would allow it to ignite and explode.
CalGEM said in an emailed statement that, building on two community briefings hosted locally last month, it, representatives of the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and the Bakersfield Fire Department continue to work together to address idle wells, including by conducting inspections in residential areas and interviewing local residents.
"We will continue to engage with community members to identify leaking wells and take appropriate corrective action," the agency stated. It added that federal money will help it identify and prioritize wells to be plugged and abandoned.
The Air Resources Board said in an emailed statement it has gone door-to-door speaking with northeast Bakersfield residents about their concerns. Three separate homeowners expressed concerns about exposure and potential health impacts because of leaky wells.
The agency referred to plans to conduct additional screening in neighborhoods near oil wells using a mobile monitoring platform.
"State and local government agencies are collaborating and will continue to engage with communities to prioritize additional work, and to ensure public safety and public health protection,” the air board stated.