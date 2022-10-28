 Skip to main content
Newsom lauds local work on transition to cleaner energy

Gov. Gavin Newsom, unbowed in the face of local criticism while speaking to hundreds Friday morning during a surprise visit to Bakersfield, praised efforts in Kern to develop cutting-edge clean energy technologies that serve California's ambitious climate goals for transitioning away from petroleum.

After taking hits this week for policies local politicians say undermine the county's economy and threaten funding for public services, the governor acknowledged hardships ahead and, without apologizing for them, asserted state money will be made available to support innovation and help cover local budget shortfalls.

