Newsom lauds local work on transition to cleaner energy

Gov. Gavin Newsom, unbowed in the face of local criticism while speaking to hundreds Friday morning during a surprise visit to Bakersfield, praised efforts in Kern to develop cutting-edge clean energy technologies that serve California's ambitious climate goals for transitioning away from petroleum.
After taking hits this week for policies local politicians say undermine the county's economy and threaten funding for public services, the governor acknowledged hardships ahead and, without apologizing for them, asserted state money will be made available to support innovation and help cover local budget shortfalls.
"We're iterating in real time," Newsom said during the last day of the California Economic Summit at Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center. "We're all going to experience the future together. Divorce is not an option."
Later, in comments exclusively to The Californian, he justified clamping down on in-state oil production at a time of increasing foreign imports by saying, "We need to accelerate the transition … and California is uniquely positioned for that transition."
Reaction from local officials was mixed, with some expressing appreciation that Newsom came to a county that has not welcomed him, and others either expressing dismay at his proposed solutions or rejecting his comments as diverting attention from continuing challenges.
Assemblyman Vince Fong said the governor's comments Friday "cannot deflect from the real-world consequences of his policies" that the Bakersfield Republican blamed for increasing gasoline, energy and food prices, worsening reliance on imported oil and fallowing farmland.
In an apparent reference to Newsom's continuing attacks on oil industry profits amid high gasoline prices, Fong called on the governor to stop "chastising and demonizing the people who power and feed Californians" and instead partner with them to "make this state more affordable."
Less critical was Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who called Newsom's visit proof he's willing to engage in difficult conversations.
"It shows real leadership that he actually comes to Bakersfield," Gonzales said.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, via email, denied Newsom's statement that the state has set aside money to "backfill" local property tax revenues lost to anti-oil policies, saying the claim was "just not true, and frankly a bit unbelievable given that the very people managing the county's finances were sitting in the audience."
No such money has been allocated to Kern, said Alsop, who also took issue with the governor's allusion to a state regional grant program expected to eventually deliver tens of millions of dollars to Kern in support of economic development and private-sector innovation. He said that money will not cover public safety and other public services.
The backfilling mechanism Newsom referred to is a one-time program, based on local unemployment rates, that will be made available to different communities, not just Kern, explained Nick Ortiz, a board member of the organization behind the economic summit, California Forward. He called the governor's comment a "simplistic view of a very complex program the Legislature approved."
Ortiz, who also serves as president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, nevertheless expressed enthusiasm for the governor's willingness to engage locally.
"He really recognizes what a lynchpin Kern is in California's future," he said. "We know it and we have spent the last two years trying to make sure not just this administration but all … hear it."
Newsom, taking the stage just after 10:40 a.m. with former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin, emphasized he is mindful of anxieties surrounding the transition from petroleum-fueled power to clean energy. But he said it is necessary to "disabuse ourselves" of old industry models.
"The good news is, you're doing it," he told an audience of local representatives and officials from around the state. "You're dominating. You're a global leader."
"We have an opportunity to dominate the future — dominate the clean energy future," Newsom said.
He added, "I'm not naive. Change is difficult."
The governor, who is seeking reelection, noted many of the oil permits coming out of Sacramento are not for new drilling but for capping and abandoning existing wells, which he said represent "the same jobs that have the pride in the work they're doing (and) will have the pride to be part of that transition."
Newsom alluded, too, to $83 million in state money set aside during the last legislative session to help establish an energy innovation center at Cal State Bakersfield. That will combine with investment in carbon management and cutting-edge agriculture.
"This is where we separate our game," he said, "from the game played everywhere else."