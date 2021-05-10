Newsom extends drought emergency proclamation to 41 counties, including Kern

Gov. Gavin Newsom has expanded California’s drought emergency proclamation to 39 additional counties including Kern.
According to a news release from Newsom’s office, 41 counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30 percent of the state’s population.
The news release stated that the proclamation was extended to protect public health, safety and the environment.
“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said in the news release. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”
For many in the southern San Joaquin Valley, the decision was overdue.
“In Kern County, we know a drought when we see one. That is why for weeks Kern County representatives were pointing out the obvious,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield. “We need to be proactive and minimize the drought’s impact on our farmers and our food supply — The Governor has eventually recognized this and declared an emergency so we can make needed water transfers and take immediate actions to deal with this worsening drought.”
