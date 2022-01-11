Newsom debuts expanded health care for undocumented immigrants in Kern County

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Lamont on Tuesday to debut “universal access to health care” regardless of immigration status.
The new policy was part of Newsom’s 2022-23 state budget proposal, which he announced Monday. Dubbed "The California Blueprint," the proposal would expand Medi-Cal coverage to an estimated 764,000 undocumented immigrants beginning in January 2024.
Previously, Newsom expanded Medi-Cal to cover young adults and those over the age of 50 regardless of immigration status. Now, he seeks healthcare coverage for those who had been left out.
From a podium set up in the back parking lot of the Lamont Community Health Center, Newsom described the moment as the culmination of a long-held idea.
“We are manifesting this principle,” Newsom said, "this fundamental notion that so many of us have been preaching for years and years and years, and here in the largest state in our union, the state of California, we are positioned with this budget to be able to deliver on what we’ve been promoting — universal health care for all.”
The governor's office portrayed California as the first state to achieve "universal access to health care coverage." The plan would also create the Office of Health Care Affordability, which would work on reducing costs and increasing transparency within the health care system.
The state also is pursuing the means to manufacture insulin directly to lower costs to those who need it.
Civil rights advocate Dolores Huerta joined Newsom to promote the policy, calling it historic.
“They have closed the gap so that all undocumented people can be covered under the California health care system,” she said during the event. “We are going to be the first in the nation, the United States of America, who is finally going to recognize our immigrants and give them the kind of health care that they need.”
The plan is expected to cost around $2.2 billion per year, made possible by the growth in tax revenue the state experienced during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is projecting a $45.7 billion surplus.
Newsom says this policy fulfills a campaign promise of universal health care coverage, but his announcement comes as the state legislators have shown reinvigorated interest in overhauling the system completely.
On Tuesday, the State Assembly Committee on Health debated AB 1400, which would institute a single-payer health care system for all Californians. Single-payer would enroll all residents in a single health care plan. The bill, authored by Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, comes with an expected cost of $400 billion, which is not funded in the current legislation.
Newsom said in Kern County a state commission would continue to look into single-payer systems throughout the world before he sought to implement the policy in California.
“While we all understand the importance of dealing with the inefficiencies in our health care system, and I believe in a single-payer financing model, the 'how' at a state level is the question that needs to be answered,” he said. “We, I think, are taking an appropriate tact with the work that we’ve done over the course of the last few years.”