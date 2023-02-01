 Skip to main content
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places

California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions at a press conference to push for the passing of Senate Bill 2 in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns. His Wednesday endorsement of legislation follows several high-profile mass shootings that left dozens dead across the state in January. The proposal would ban people from carrying concealed guns in churches, public libraries, private businesses, and other places.

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.

Newsom sarcastically noted McCarthy immediately expressed “deep concern” and “passion” about mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay that cumulatively left 18 people dead and numerous injured. Answering a reporter's question about whether he and McCarthy had spoken with each other post-shootings, the governor said the Bakersfield Republican doesn’t have any leadership skills because he seeks to roll back rules and regulations.

