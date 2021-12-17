Newsom calls Kern 'murder capital' of California while unveiling funds to address crime rates

Gov. Gavin Newsom referenced Kern County as the “murder capital” of California during a press conference Friday unveiling his Real Public Safety Plan, which includes grants worth about $320 million aimed at reducing crime throughout the state.
Newsom made the remark while answering a question about his decision to create a law allowing private citizens to sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes or sells unlawful assault weapons,” or ghost guns, under the plan. The impetus behind the legislation, he said, is to address skyrocketing rates of gun violence throughout Kern County and California.
“The murder capital — tragically — of California is Kern County,” Newsom said. “It’s not a red or blue issue. This is a serious moment; gun violence in this country is a serious issue.”
Kern County has topped the charts for the highest homicide rates in California for the past four years, according to data from the California Attorney General’s office. In 2020, the rate was 12.7 homicides per 100,000 residents, with 116 people dying. In 2019, the rate was 9.2 homicides per 100,000 residents, or 84 people dying.
In 2020, San Joaquin County had the second-highest homicide rate in the state, with 10.8 homicides per 100,000 residents and 84 people dying, according to the data.
Following the announcement, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said the laws must be changed to hold criminals accountable and that Democrats' policies are the ones to blame for the brazen “smash and grabs” thefts happening in the state.
“Smash and grabs are happening across the state — costing billions of dollars and frightening Californians,” Fong said in a statement.
Newsom said he held the event, attended by the California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other officials, to hold criminals accountable.
“The laws are the laws,” Newsom said.
The budget, which will be presented to the California Legislature in January, would give $255 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies to put more police at stores to deter organized retail crime over the next three years.
Newsom also wants to allocate:
• $30 million over three years to county district attorneys to support prosecutions of retail and auto theft-related crimes.
• $18 million over three years to create a new “organized theft special unit” under the state attorney general, with investigators and prosecutors dedicated to pursuing organized crime ringleaders.
• $20 million to support efforts by the California National Guard to fight the importation of illegal drugs — particularly fentanyl flowing into the state from Mexico — by targeting transnational criminal organizations.
• Unspecified additional funding for California’s Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.