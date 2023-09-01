Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a consumer protection regulator to become California’s new state oil and gas supervisor, filling a politically sensitive position with an existing state employee with no apparent oil-field experience.
Douglas “Doug” Ito served most recently as director of the California Public Utilities Commission's Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division. He worked earlier at the California Air Resources Board after earning a master’s degree in transportation technology and policy at the University of California, Davis.
As head of the California Geologic Energy Management Division, Ito succeeds interim oil and gas supervisor Gabe Tiffany, who took over in February after former Chevron Corp. engineer Uduak-Joe Ntuk stepped down under pressure from environmental justice advocates upset about a spike in oil permitting.
Because the state oil and gas supervisor has broad discretion over how to regulate California oil production, the appointment puts Ito in the center of an ongoing battle between the state’s Kern-centric oil industry and activists calling on the Newsom administration to accelerate its planned phase-out of California petroleum production.
On Friday, half an hour before the administration’s 4:37 p.m. announcement of Ito’s appointment, an advocacy group called VISIÓN Coalition called Ito’s hiring “one of the most important climate decisions Governor Gavin Newsom will make.” It added that the position has been filled by “feckless administrators who rubber-stamped every whim of the oil and gas industry, leaving California’s environmental justice communities to pay the price with their health.”
Ito’s actions as state oil and gas supervisor “will serve as a litmus test for how serious” Newsom is about protecting communities and transitioning away from fossil fuels, VISION wrote in a news release. It noted the CPUC this week allowed the expansion of natural gas storage at Aliso Canyon, which was found in 2015 to be leaking methane.
“We fervently hope (Ito) will use his position to ensure CalGEM stands as a bulwark against environmental injustice, prioritizes community needs over the profit-driven objectives of the oil and gas industry, protects oil and gas workers and works with the administration to manage the decline of oil and gas extraction in California,” the release stated.
Two of the state’s leading oil and gas industry trade groups declined Friday afternoon to comment on Ito’s appointment.
Ito could not be reached for comment Friday.
Ito, a Democrat living in Sacramento, has directed the consumer protection and enforcement at the CPUC since 2019. In 2022 he also worked as interim deputy executive director of safety and consumer protection at the commission.
He worked as assistant division chief of CARB’s Transportation and Toxics Division for five years until 2019, and before that served for a year as chief of its freight branch. For about three years before that, Ito was chief of the agency’s Air Quality and Transportation Planning Branch.
Ito earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental and policy analysis and planning at UC Davis. His new job pays $224,976 per year.