Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a consumer protection regulator to become California’s new state oil and gas supervisor, filling a politically sensitive position with an existing state employee with no apparent oil-field experience.

Douglas “Doug” Ito served most recently as director of the California Public Utilities Commission's Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division. He worked earlier at the California Air Resources Board after earning a master’s degree in transportation technology and policy at the University of California, Davis.