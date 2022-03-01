Newsom appoints retired KHSD administrator to state Board of Education

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed Brenda Lewis, who most recently served as the Kern High School District associate superintendent of instruction, to the California State Board of Education.
“It was very humbling to be appointed by the governor,” Lewis, 61, told The Californian on Tuesday. “It's very exciting for me, as well, to be able to continue doing something I love, and that's serving students.”
Students are her passion, and she keeps them at the center of all her decisions, her colleagues said. Lewis said experiences garnered from her 33-year career in the KHSD will inform her decisions as a member of the board. She has held positions including physical education teacher, dean of students and principal of Foothill High School.
The state Board of Education is tasked with policy making and setting curriculum standards throughout schools, a task Lewis handled as an associate superintendent of instruction. Lewis added she constantly seeks to improve education, but also provide support for students.
Education’s most pressing issue arises from the COVID-19 pandemic. Students encountered a loss of learning and trauma during distance learning. Services, such as mental health workers, should be deployed across campus to help students cope, Lewis said.
Furthermore, school districts can offer higher salaries and services to ensure teacher retention, Lewis added.
“I want to continue to make a difference at the state level and be a part of decisions that will have a true impact on all students,” Lewis said.
Lewis also brings her own experiences to her work; as a Black woman, she said she rarely saw herself represented in education. She added she seeks to hire more teachers and administrative personnel with diverse backgrounds.
Her colleagues said Lewis always emphasized how a decision impacted pupils, even if a policy did not directly relate to high-schoolers.
“I can’t think of a better person to serve (on the board),” said Ryan Geivet, the principal of Foothill High School. He worked as her director of instruction when Lewis was the associate superintendent of instruction.
Mike Zulfa, the KHSD associate superintendent of business, said Lewis introduced the multitiered system of support to the district. The program offered students access to social workers, restorative practices and alternative discipline programs.
“The changes she made kept thousands of kids in school every year,” Zulfa said.
Furthermore, her appointment allows the Central Valley to have a voice, Zulfa added. Right now there are only seven people on the 11-member board. Of those seven individuals, one person is from the Central Valley — Modesto.
“Our community is better as a result of the work she’s done,” Zulfa said. “Those systems and programs that she's put in place will continue to help our community and the success of our students.”
Lewis grew up in Holdenville, Okla., and earned her master’s degree from Oklahoma University in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. She worked jobs at the YMCA and as a gym supervisor at a women’s maximum security facility before coming to East Bakersfield High School as a gym instructor in June 1994.
She spearheaded the creation of the KHSD Ethnic Studies Committee, among other policies.
The State Board of Education approves the curriculum in every subject, from the visual and performing arts to science. Newsom appoints 10 members of the board, who must be approved with a two-thirds vote of the Senate within one year of appointment. The eleventh member is a student, also appointed by the governor and subject to Senate confirmation.
Each member serves staggered four-year terms.