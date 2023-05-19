 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newsom appoints judge to Kern County Superior Court

Slide News Update

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed a new judge Friday to Kern County Superior Court after a judge retired.

Stephanie Renee Childers has worked as a sole practitioner since 1996 and earned her law degree from California Pacific School of Law.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases