Newsom appoints judge to Kern County Superior Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed a new judge Friday to Kern County Superior Court after a judge retired.
Stephanie Renee Childers has worked as a sole practitioner since 1996 and earned her law degree from California Pacific School of Law.
Childers was appointed after Judge Craig Phillips retired from his position.
Childers is a Republican. The pay for this position is $231,174, according to Newsom’s office.
