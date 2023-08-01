Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of a new director within the California Energy Commission tasked with monitoring the oil industry to "identify irregular or illegal behavior" and refer any potential law violations to the state attorney general for prosecution.
Tai Milder, from Oakland, is the first director of the division of petroleum market oversight. The new office aims to investigate price gouging by oil companies, according to Newsom.
Milder served in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and prosecuted companies and individuals who engaged in price-fixing, bid-rigging and bribery, according to a news release. He also worked in California' DOJ to enforce antitrust laws against oil and gas companies.
"I’m looking forward to leading the nation’s first independent oil and gas watchdog," Milder said in Newsom's news release. "Transparency and accountability are essential to protecting California consumers and those principles will guide the work of this division every day."
The creation of the new office comes under a law Newsom signed this year that aims to keep track of oil companies' profits when gas prices soar. Newsom claimed the oil companies engaged in illegal price gouging to the detriment of consumers at the pump.
Milder is a Democrat. His salary, if the Senate confirms his appointment, will be $199,740.