Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of two new judges to Kern County Superior Court.
Marcus Cuper, a deputy district attorney with the Kern County District Attorney's Office, fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert S. Tafoya. The Democrat has been a deputy district attorney since 2008 and earned his law degree from Southwestern Law School, according to the governor's office.
Dawn Bittleston, who is currently a court commissioner, fills a new position in Superior Court. Bittleston was a senior attorney with the Kern County Superior Court from 2016 until 2017 and served as a court commissioner since 2018.
She was a sole practitioner for about a decade and has worked at local firms such as the Law Office of Young Wooldrige and Klein, DeNatale, Goldner. Bittleston, who is registered without party preference, earned her law degree from the University of Southern California.