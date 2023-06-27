Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of two new judges to Kern County Superior Court. 

Marcus Cuper, a deputy district attorney with the Kern County District Attorney's Office, fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert S. Tafoya. The Democrat has been a deputy district attorney since 2008 and earned his law degree from Southwestern Law School, according to the governor's office. 

Tags

Recommended for you