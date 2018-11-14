Kevin McCarthy - A Timeline

The following is a timeline of some notable events in the life of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, elected Wednesday as House minority leader:

• Jan. 26, 1965 — born in Bakersfield

• 1984-85 — attends Bakersfield College

• 1989 — earns bachelor of science in marketing, Cal State Bakersfield

• 1994 — earns master of business administration degree, Cal State Bakersfield

• 2000 — wins first public election, as trustee to Kern Community College District

• 2002-06 — serves in the California State Assembly

• 2006 — elected to Congress, later serving as Majority Whip

• 2014 — elected House majority leader

• 2018 — elected House minority leader