A southwest Bakersfield woman accused of drowning her then-15-year-old daughter's newborn boy told police she killed the infant to prevent family shame, according to court documents.
The infant's slaying occurred Nov. 12 and came to light Tuesday after the daughter, now 16, contacted a third party who then notified law enforcement, according to police and court documents.
The girl's parents, Beant Kaur Dhillon, age 43, and Jagsir Singh, age 47, were arrested after investigators found the baby's corpse in a flower bed in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue.
On Thursday, Dhillon pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child. Singh, charged with being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child, was not in court and the Kern County sheriff's inmate website no longer shows him in custody.
Police are looking for a third suspect, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, 23, for his alleged involvement in the child's death, police said. He was involved in the cover-up, police said.
According to the documents, the 15-year-old gave birth in a bathroom of their home. Mann unlocked the door, and he and several other family members found the crying newborn and his mother.
Dhillon drowned the infant, according to the documents, then she and Mann dug a hole in the backyard and placed child and salt in the hole before filling it in.
Police said Mann has an outstanding arrest warrant for allegations of conspiracy and acting as an accessory to a felony after the fact. It did not elaborate about the circumstances of the prior allegations.
(1) comment
Horrifically SHAMEFUL. I hope the children are placed in a good home and these sickos have zero access to them.
